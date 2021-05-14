Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA nod for bipolar depression drug

-
ALSO READ
Alembic Pharma gets five observations from USFDA for Gujarat facility
Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for cancer, high blood pressure treatment drug
Alembic Pharma Q3 net up 25% as US formulations business moderates
Cannabis is no longer 'dangerous'
Alembic Pharma extends decline on mixed December quarter results
-
Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Friday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for Lurasidone Hydrochloride tablets, used to treat bipolar depression.
The approved product is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD) Latuda tablets of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Lurasidone Hydrochloride tablets in the strengths of 20 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg, 80 mg, and 120 mg, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.
Quoting IQVIA data, Alembic Pharma said Lurasidone Hydrochloride Tablets, 20 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg, 80 mg, and 120 mg have an estimated market size of USD 3.7 billion for the twelve months ending December 2020.
Lurasidone Hydrochloride tablets are indicated for treatment of major depressive episodes associated with bipolar I disorder (bipolar depression).
Alembic Pharma said it has settled the case with Sunovion and will launch its generic as per the terms of settlement.
Alembic now has a total of 144 abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approvals, including 126 final approvals and 18 tentative approvals from the USFDA.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU