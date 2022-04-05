Jio-bp, TVS Motor Company collaborate on EV charging solutions

-
Aviation fuel supplier Jio-bp and two-and-three wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company on Tuesday announced that the two entities have agreed to explore the creation of a robust electric vehicles charging infrastructure for both electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the country.
Under this proposed partnership, the customers of TVS electric vehicles are expected to get access to the widespread charging network of Jio-bp, which is also open to other vehicles.
Leveraging the strength of both companies, the said partnership aims at creating a regular AC charging network and a DC fast-charging network.
Jio-bp is operating its EV charging and swapping stations under the brand Jio-bp pulse.
"With the Jio-bp pulse app, customers can easily find stations nearby and charge their electric vehicles," a joint statement said.
TVS Motor Company has made significant strides towards developing new electric mobility products and related technologies.
Since its launch, the company has already sold over 12,000 units of its high-speed electric scooter TVS iQube.
"The company has committed Rs 1,000 crore towards EV business, a good portion of which has already been invested," the joint statement said, adding that the company is readying a complete portfolio of two and three-wheelers in the range of 5-25kW which will be in the market within the next 24 months.
