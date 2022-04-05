Jio-bp, TVS Motor Company collaborate on EV charging solutions

Aviation fuel supplier Jio-bp and two-and-three wheeler manufacturer on Tuesday announced that the two entities have agreed to explore the creation of a robust infrastructure for both electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the country.

Under this proposed partnership, the customers of TVS are expected to get access to the widespread network of Jio-bp, which is also open to other vehicles.

Leveraging the strength of both companies, the said partnership aims at creating a regular AC network and a DC fast-charging network.

Jio-bp is operating its EV charging and swapping stations under the brand Jio-bp pulse.

"With the Jio-bp pulse app, customers can easily find stations nearby and charge their electric vehicles," a joint statement said.

has made significant strides towards developing new electric mobility products and related technologies.

Since its launch, the company has already sold over 12,000 units of its high-speed electric scooter TVS iQube.

"The company has committed Rs 1,000 crore towards EV business, a good portion of which has already been invested," the joint statement said, adding that the company is readying a complete portfolio of two and three-wheelers in the range of 5-25kW which will be in the market within the next 24 months.

