L&T's transportation infrastructure business bags 'significant' contracts

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its business has secured various orders from prestigious clients.

The company did not provide the value of the contracts, but said the orders fall under the "significant" category, which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore according to the classification of contracts.

The business has secured an order from the Tamil Nadu Road Infrastructure Development Corporation to construct the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road EPC-02 package of section-II in the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode.

The scope of work broadly includes constructing a six-lane greenfield highway of 12.80 kms with flexible pavement, two-lane service roads and paved shoulders on both sides of the carriageway, at-grade intersections, major/minor bridges, vehicular/light vehicular/ small vehicular underpasses, and culverts followed by maintenance for seven years, said in a statement.

The railways business unit along with the substation business unit of the power transmission and distribution business has won an order from the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRCL) Ltd.

"This EPC order involves design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of a 750 volt DC third rail traction system, Receiving Substations including High Voltage Cabling from Grid Substations... of the Agra Metro Rail Project at Agra, Uttar Pradesh," the statement said.

The 36-month project will be funded by the European Investment Bank (EIB).

is a leading player in the railway electrification domain possessing expertise across all types of traction systems. It is already executing the track works for the Agra Metro.

UPMRCL is one of the implementing agencies responsible for carrying out the metro system works for the major cities of Uttar Pradesh such as Kanpur and Agra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)