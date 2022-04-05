L&T's transportation infrastructure business bags 'significant' contracts

-
ALSO READ
As Covid cases surge, tourism industry hit hardest in Agra
India may see fourth Covid wave around June 22: IIT Kanpur study
India, European Investment Bank sign contract for Agra Metro Rail project
PM Modi invites suggestions for his speech ahead of Dec 28 IIT Kanpur visit
Third Covid-19 wave in India to peak in February: IIT-K researchers
-
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its transportation infrastructure business has secured various orders from prestigious clients.
The company did not provide the value of the contracts, but said the orders fall under the "significant" category, which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore according to the classification of contracts.
The business has secured an order from the Tamil Nadu Road Infrastructure Development Corporation to construct the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road EPC-02 package of section-II in the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode.
The scope of work broadly includes constructing a six-lane greenfield highway of 12.80 kms with flexible pavement, two-lane service roads and paved shoulders on both sides of the carriageway, at-grade intersections, major/minor bridges, vehicular/light vehicular/ small vehicular underpasses, and culverts followed by maintenance for seven years, L&T said in a statement.
The railways business unit along with the substation business unit of the power transmission and distribution business has won an order from the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRCL) Ltd.
"This EPC order involves design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of a 750 volt DC third rail traction system, Receiving Substations including High Voltage Cabling from Grid Substations... of the Agra Metro Rail Project at Agra, Uttar Pradesh," the statement said.
The 36-month project will be funded by the European Investment Bank (EIB).
L&T is a leading player in the railway electrification domain possessing expertise across all types of traction systems. It is already executing the track works for the Agra Metro.
UPMRCL is one of the implementing agencies responsible for carrying out the metro system works for the major cities of Uttar Pradesh such as Kanpur and Agra.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU