Jio fastest network with 19.3 mbps download speed; VIL tops in upload: Trai

Reliance Jio continues to remain the fastest mobile network with an average download speed of 19.3 megabit per second (mbps), while Vodafone recorded the highest speed in terms of upload in September, according to the latest data from telecom regulator Trai.
Idea Cellular network (now Vodafone Idea) followed Jio with a download speed of 8.6 mbps, Vodafone 7.9 mbps and Bharti Airtel 7.5 mbps, according to the Trai data updated on October 10.
Though Vodafone and Idea have merged their mobile businesses, Trai measured their performance separately as the integration of networks of both the companies is currently on.
The report comes following a study, across 49 cities, released by private firm OpenSignal in September declaring Bharti Airtel to have the fastest download speed in India.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) computed average network speed from data collected at pan-India level with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.
The average speed of all private telecom operators increased in September compared to the data recorded in August, according to the Trai chart.
Download speed on the Reliance Jio network increased by 21 per cent in September to 19.3 mbps from 15.9 mbps in August, 7 per cent on Airtel network to 7.5 mbps from 7 mbps, and 1-3 per cent on the network of Vodafone and Idea.
The download speed helps in accessing content from various applications, while upload speed helps in sharing of content like photos and videos by subscribers.
Vodafone recorded the highest average upload speed of 6.1 mbps, followed by Idea with 5.9 mbps upload speed, Bharti Airtel 3.4 mbps and Jio network registered average speed of 3.3 mbps.
