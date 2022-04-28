JioSaavn appoints former Amazon Music director Sahas Malhotra as CEO

-
ALSO READ
Courses in Indian classical music to harmonise the mind, body and soul
Apple Music is second most used music streaming service: Report
Amazon Seller Services gets fresh fund infusion of Rs 1,460 cr from parent
Coldplay will stop recording new music in 2025, says Chris Martin
Amazon to face shareholder vote on treatment of warehouse workers
-
Music app firm JioSaavn has appointed former Amazon Music director and entertainment industry veteran Sahas Malhotra as its new CEO.
Malhotra has earlier worked with Sony Music India and Tips Industries.
At Tips Industries, Sahas was leading the business at Tips Music and marketing for Tips Film production.
"Based out of the company's headquarters in Mumbai, Sahas will lead the company's endeavours in a constantly evolving and exciting Indian market. Sahas brings over 24 years of elaborate experience in the entertainment industry, in building teams, film marketing, music P&L management, licensing, media planning, music publishing and product management," JioSaavn said in a statement.
Founded in 2007 as Saavn, JioSaavn is an audio streaming service for South Asian music and artists. In March 2018, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) acquired a majority stake in the firm.
JioSaavn claims to have over 100 million monthly active users.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU