Colgate-Palmolive India board appoints Prabha Narasimhan as MD and CEO

-
ALSO READ
Prabha Narasimhan to join Colgate-Palmolive India as MD and CEO
Colgate-Palmolive to sell only essential health, hygiene products in Russia
Colgate-Palmolive India net profit rises 1.6% to Rs 252.3 crore
Colgate-Palmolive launches toothbrush made of recycled plastic
FMCG distributors call off stir against Colgate-Palmolive after talks
-
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd on Thursday said its board has approved the appointment of Prabha Narasimhan, a former senior HUL executive, as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company for five years.
Narasimhan's appointment will be effective from September 1, 2022.
In March this year, the company announced appointment of Narasimhan as its Managing Director and CEO.
Besides, the board has approved appointment of Vikram Singh Mehta as the "Lead Independent Director" with effect from April 28, according to a regulatory filing.
The board has "noted the resignation of Ram Raghavan as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from April 15, 2022," it added.
During its meeting on Thursday, the board also cleared a second interim dividend of Rs 21 per equity share for 2021-22.
"The said interim dividend will be paid on and from May 25, 2022 to those shareholders whose names appear in the register of members of the company as on the record date i.e. May 07, 2022," the filing said.
At HUL, Narasimhan led home care category as Executive Director and had also served as a member of the company's leadership team.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU