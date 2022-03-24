JK Tyre brings puncture guard technology in tyres for four-wheelers

-
ALSO READ
Tyre stocks may continue to underperform as margin worries weigh
MRF Q3 net dips 71% to Rs 149 cr, revenue up 6% to Rs 4,920 cr
CCI says SC dismissed tyre companies' appeals against its order
Tyre companies urge govt to remove anti-dumping duties, curbs
Apollo Tyres second quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 174 cr
-
JK Tyre & Industries on Thursday said it has come up with the country's first puncture guard technology in tyres for four-wheelers.
The technology, with specially engineered self-healing elastomer inner coat, applied inside the tyres through an automated process, heals the punctures.
The company plans to build in the technology in its range of tyres for four-wheelers.
With this technology, tyres can self-repair multiple punctures, due to nails or other sharp objects, up to 6 mm in the tread area instantly, the tyre maker said in a statement.
Puncture guard tyre offers hassle-free ride throughout the life of the tyre, without air loss, it added.
"With the introduction of Smart tyre technology in 2020 and now the Puncture Guard Tyre technology, we have yet again delivered on our commitment to provide advanced mobility solutions to our customers. This technology offers high level of safety and convenience to vehicle owners," JK Tyre Chairman & Managing Director Raghupati Singhania said.
The technology has been tested across all Indian on-road as well as off-road conditions, the company added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU