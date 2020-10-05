JLR retail sales fall 12% in July-September quarter to 113,569 units

-
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Monday reported 11.9 per cent dip in sales in the second quarter this fiscal to 1,13,569 units as compared to the same period previous year.
The company's sales, however, improved by 50 per cent during the July-September quarter as against 74,067 units in April-June period of the current fiscal, JLR said in a statement.
Sales in China were particularly encouraging during the period under review, up 14.6 per cent over the previous quarter and 3.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis, it added.
Retail sales in other regions, including the UK, Europe, North America and other markets, also significantly improved from the prior quarter, JLR said.
However, sales in these regions have not yet recovered to the levels a year ago, it added.
"COVID-19 and second lockdowns continue to impact the global auto industry, but we are pleased to see sales recovering across our markets. In China, the first region to come out of lockdown, our performance has been particularly encouraging," JLR Chief Commercial Officer Felix Brautigam said.
The recovery has been demand-led and the company has been able to reduce stocks to achieve ideal levels in most markets, despite the ongoing pandemic, to support a healthier and more profitable business, he added.
Almost all of its retailers worldwide are now open or partially open and the plants have resumed production with robust protocol and guidelines in place, the automaker said.
The vehicle manufacturing plants at Solihull (UK), Halewood (UK) and Nitra (Slovakia), as well as the Engine Manufacturing Centre (UK), have now increased to a two-shift pattern to meet increasing demand, it added.
