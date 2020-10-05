BBB recommends Swaminathan Janakirman, A K Tewari for MD's posts at SBI

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has recommended names of Swaminthan Janakiraman and Ashwini Kumar Tewari for the two posts of managing director at the State Bank of India.

Swaminathan Janakiraman is currently deputy managing director (Finance) at country’s largest bank. He started his career as a probationary officer with the in 1988.

A K Tiwari has been serving as the managing director and chief executive at Card since August 1, 2020.

The two posts of managing director will become vacant this month. Arijit Basu, managing director (commercial client group), will hang his boots on the completion of his innings at the end of this month.

BBB has already recommended the name of Dinesh Khara, the present managing director (subsidiaries and associates), for the post of chairman at Rajnish Kumar, current chairman, will complete his stint on Tuesday (October 06, 2020). Khara’s position will become vacant after government issues orders on his elevation to the top post at the bank.

BBB, in a statement, said it interviewed 16 candidates from various nationalised banks and the SBI for vacancies of managing director at the country's largest lender. In view of the candidates' performance in the interview and extant parameters, the Bureau recommends the following names in order of merit – Swaminthan Janakiraman for the first vacancy and Ashwini Kumar Tewari for the second vacancy, the statement said.

BBB recommended Prakash Chandra Kandpal and Alok Kumar Choudhary as the candidates on the reserve list in this order.