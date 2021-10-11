JNPT reports 40.4% growth in container traffic in H1 FY22

-
The country's premier container port JNPT has reported 40.40 per cent growth in container traffic at 2,703,051 TEUs in the first half of the fiscal over 1,925,284 TEUs handled in the same period of FY21, according to a release on Monday.
Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) during this period reported a rail coefficient at 18.04 per cent, it said.
The total container traffic handled in September stood at 452,108 TEUs, seeing a spike of 18.86 per cent over the same month of last year, according to JNPT.
The Nhava Shewa International Gateway Terminal (NSIGT) crossed the 1-lakh TEUs mark in a month by handling 1,00,814 TEUs in September-2021, the highest ever TEUs handled since its inception, it said.
JNPT operates five container terminals: The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal (JNPCT), the Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal (NSICT), the Gateway Terminals India Pvt Ltd (GTIPL), Nhava Sheva International Gateway Terminal(NSIGT) and the newly commissioned Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Private Limited (BMCTPL).
Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPT, said, JNPT has been undertaking various measures to ensure the port is at par with technologically advanced global ports.
He said the port commenced dwarf container train services from which is a pivotal step towards streamlining the rail movement of export-import (EXIM) cargo via double-stacked dwarf containers, he said.
This will provide the EXIM community a competitive cost advantage by lowering hinterland logistical costs, while simultaneously enhancing rail-cargo traffic at JNPT, Sethi said.
Likewise, in a technological push, JNPT installed two mobile x-ray scanners at NSICT and APMT to give the security agencies an advantage of taking appropriate action before the container is allowed to exit and enhance our efficiency and considerably reduce import dwell time due to independent scanning facilities for each Terminal, he stated.
