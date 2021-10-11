Welspun Corp to develop guideline for transportation of hydrogen gas

-
Leading pipe maker Welspun Corp Ltd (WCL) on Monday announced joining a global industry project to develop the "world's first guideline" for transportation of hydrogen gas in existing and new offshore pipelines.
In a statement, Welspun Corp said it is the first company from India to join the H2Pipe Joint Industry Project on Hydrogen Pipelines launched by leading industrial certification body DNV AS Energy Systems Pipeline Technology.
As a Steering Committee Member, Welspun Corp will collaborate with the world's 24 premier energy companies including Shell, BP, Total Energies, Equinor, Wood, Orsted, Gassco, Wintershall Dea, Intecsea, Subsea7, TechnipFMC and Saipem, to provide technical expertise in the project aimed at laying the foundation of hydrogen infrastructure, the company said in a statement.
"Welspun Corp becomes the first company from India to join the H2Pipe Joint Industry Project on Hydrogen Pipelines. The company will collaborate with global oil and gas majors to develop the world's first guideline for the transport of hydrogen gas in existing and new offshore pipelines," it said.
As part of the project, Welspun Corp said it will help develop a recommended practice (RP) for design, re-qualification, construction and operation of pipelines for hydrogen gas transportation in offshore pipelines and complement existing standards such as DNVGL ST F101 (submarine pipeline systems).
This industry-first project will provide guidance to the global energy sector as it shifts towards clean energy using alternative sources, with hydrogen emerging as an important pillar for energy transition.
According to the company statement, the H2Pipe project will be executed in multiple phases. The first phase will focus on the assessment of existing standards, including the offshore standard DNVGL-ST-F101, to identify the scope and additional considerations for hydrogen transportation. This will be captured in an industry guideline and will include preliminary experimental activities.
The subsequent phases will be experimental to define the requirements and acceptance criteria for offshore hydrogen pipelines, it said.
Balkrishan Goenka, Chairman, Welspun Group said, "We are prepared and thrilled to drive this important research that supports the world's energy transition. Our participation in this international initiative will allow us to be at the forefront of creating a smarter and a more sustainable world, while charting the course for the development of a futuristic hydrogen pipeline across markets, including India."
Vipul Mathur, Managing Director and CEO, Welspun Corp said as energy demands across the world evolve rapidly, his company is confident of undertaking strategic interventions in new opportunities and new segments.
"Through this project, not only are we leveraging our technical expertise and enhancing our global focus, we are also playing an active role in creating both economic value and sustainable gains for the industry," he said.
Welspun Corp Ltd (WCL) is one of world's leading welded line pipe manufacturers, and the flagship company of the Welspun Group which has significant presence in other sectors like home textiles, infrastructure, advanced textiles, and flooring solutions etc.
