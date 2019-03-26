John Players' Rs 150 crore deal: Win-win for Reliance Retail and ITC

Country’s largest retail company Ltd (RRL) has acquired menswear brand John Players from the largest fast moving consumer goods firm Ltd – in a deal that could prove to be beneficial for both the behemoths.

John Players – a mid-segment menswear brand launched in 2003 – is expected to help RRL in widening its fashion and apparels portfolio. The sell-out could also improve ITC’s non-cigarettes FMCG business margins.

While the size of the deal is yet to be declared, according to Reliance Industries – the parent firm of RRL - acquisition will strengthen the retail arm’s readymade garments and accessories portfolio in the fashion and lifestyle retail space. It further said that the deal will consolidate RRL’s leadership position as India’s largest, most profitable and fastest-growing retailer.

As a part of its restructuring plan that was due for some time – has divested the John Players brand and all required licences and intellectual properties related to it to RRL. Estimates suggest the deal was worth Rs 150 crore.

While this may be the first instance in a while that has sold a brand or business – unlike in past few years when the Kolkata-headquartered firm has only acquired – the deal is not without a rationale.

Its non-cigarettes FMCG business – worth over Rs 11,000 crore a year – may be one of the largest in the country but the firm has struggled to keep it profitable. According to Edelweiss Securities, the move reflects “ITC’s renewed focus on improving margins of its consumer business”. It resembles the firm’s action in the premium end of the market that it had taken up a few years ago, it noted.

In fact, measures taken by the FMCG giant on that front in past few quarters reflected in its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin. While, in April-June, 2018 its EBITDA margin was at 4.5 per cent, in September it rose to 5 per cent and to 5.4 per cent in October-December last year.

While, the business segment was hit by competition in past three years. Edelweiss Securities estimates that the John Players sale “will improve margins of ITC’s consumer business as the business was loss making. But it will also impact sales of ITC’’s consumer business by close to 3 per cent”.

After the offloading, Abneesh Roy, senior vice-president, Edelweiss Securities estimate that “ITC will now focus on the premium end through the WLS stores that were relaunched last month, earlier known as ITC Wills Lifestyle. The WLS chain is a larger business contributing about Rs 500 to 550 crore a year to ITC’s total revenue”, he said.

Reliance, on the other hand, that is aggressively expanding its retail business can now sell John Players brand of apparels through all its offline stores – some 750 retail outlets (including 65 exclusive franchise outlets) and its online market place Ajio.com. The conglomerate has plans to expand its Reliance Trend outlet count to 2,500 by 2024 from 557 now. It also aims to integrate all its offline and online retail operations, including its flagship telecom services arm Reliance Jio, in coming years.

With Rs 69,198 crore in sales in 2017-18 and a growth rate of 44 per cent and 95 per cent in the past two fiscal years, RRL is already the largest and fastest growing retail business in the country. During the first six months of 2018-19, it grew by 122 per cent.

The John Players deal is expected to only help it consolidate its operations further as the brand was estimated to receive 65 per cent of its sales through channels even before the deal was struck.



Shares of ITC opened at Rs. 295 apiece on the BSE and touched a high of Rs. 296.30 per share but then fell down to Rs. 291.20 per share by noon. Afterwards, it recovered to hover around Rs. 292.95 at around 2:00 pm, down by 0.76 per cent.