JP Morgan's new chairman, Leo Puri, could be the Mr Dependable they need

Leo Puri, 58, who will replace Kalpana Morparia as chairman of JP Morgan, South and Southeast Asia next year, is a financial sector veteran with over 30 years’ experience in consultancy and finance. In India since the early nineties, he has worked at McKinsey, Warburg Pincus and UTI Asset Management Company.

At McKinsey, he advised leading financial institutions and conglomerates in strategy and operational issues. At Warburg Pincus, he managed investments across sectors in India. He may have found his last stint as managing director of UTI Asset Management Company uniquely ...