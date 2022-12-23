JSW Energy gets shareholders' nod to appoint Parth Jindal as director

-
-
JSW Energy has received the shareholders' approval to appoint Parth Jindal as a director on the company's board.
He is the son of the company's Chairman and Managing Director Sajjan Jindal.
The e-voting process for the resolution to appoint Parth Jindal as a director was started on November 23 and ended on December 22, according to the postal ballot notice.
The resolution to appoint Parth Jindal has been passed with requisite majority, as per a regulatory filing.
Presently, he is the managing director of JSW Cement Ltd, managing director of JSW Paints Pvt Ltd and founder of JSW Sports Pvt Ltd.
Parth Jindal, who is 32 years, was appointed as an additional director of the company with effect from October 28.
He joined the USD 22 billion-JSW Group in 2012 and prior to that, he spent two years working abroad. He was appointed as an economic analyst within the group's corporate strategy team.
First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 23:35 IST
