JUST IN
98.5% refunds in 48 hrs; no incentive to pursue those un-interested: BYJU's
CNH Industrial to hire over 1,000 IT professionals in India by 2025
Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband arrested in loan fraud case
CCI likely to appeal against NCLAT order in DLF matter: Sources
NDTV founders to sell 27.26% stake in NDTV to Adani group, keep 5%
NCLAT upholds CCI's Rs 870 cr fine on Kingfisher, Carlsberg manufacturers
Tata Motors arm, DTC sign pact for operation of 1,500 e-buses in Delhi
Search engines like Google cannot claim to be 'content-blind': Kerala HC
Google dials NCLAT against CCI's Android order, Rs 1,337-crore fine
CBI files FIR against Abhijeet Group-promoted Corporate Power for fraud
You are here: Home » Companies » News
98.5% refunds in 48 hrs; no incentive to pursue those un-interested: BYJU's
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Samsung Galaxy S23 series' signature colours leaked

The colours of tech giant Samsung's upcoming flagship smartphone series, Galaxy S23, have leaked ahead of its February launch next year.

Topics
Samsung | smartphones | Samsung Galaxy

IANS  |  San Francisco 

South Korean giant Samsung looks beyond Reliance Jio to build 5G network

The colours of tech giant Samsung's upcoming flagship smartphone series, Galaxy S23, have leaked ahead of its February launch next year.

Signature colours are the colours in which the company highlights the smartphones in its marketing and promotional material, reports SamMobile.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra's signature colour will be green, while the Galaxy S23 will come in light gold or pink gold.

The Galaxy S23+ model will come with a pink signature colour variant.

However, all three smartphones in the lineup will come in more colour options, the report said.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the tech giant will launch its Galaxy S23 series, on February 1, 2023, at an Unpacked Event.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, this will be the first in-person event.

Last month, it was rumoured that the Galaxy S23 series is likely to feature Qualcomm's third-generation ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

It is still unclear whether the lineup will feature the same 3D Sonic Max sensor Qualcomm debuted earlier this year or a completely different fingerprint scanner.

--IANS

aj/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Samsung

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 23:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.