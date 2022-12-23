Samsung Galaxy S23 series' signature colours leaked

-
-
The colours of tech giant Samsung's upcoming flagship smartphone series, Galaxy S23, have leaked ahead of its February launch next year.
Signature colours are the colours in which the company highlights the smartphones in its marketing and promotional material, reports SamMobile.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra's signature colour will be green, while the Galaxy S23 will come in light gold or pink gold.
The Galaxy S23+ model will come with a pink signature colour variant.
However, all three smartphones in the lineup will come in more colour options, the report said.
Meanwhile, it was reported that the tech giant will launch its Galaxy S23 series, on February 1, 2023, at an Unpacked Event.
Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, this will be the first in-person event.
Last month, it was rumoured that the Galaxy S23 series is likely to feature Qualcomm's third-generation ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.
It is still unclear whether the lineup will feature the same 3D Sonic Max sensor Qualcomm debuted earlier this year or a completely different fingerprint scanner.
--IANS
aj/vd
First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 23:21 IST
