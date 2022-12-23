CNH Industrial to hire over 1,000 IT professionals in India by 2025

Italian-American industrial vehicles maker CNH Industrial plans to hire over 1,000 in India by 2025 as the company aims to expand its operation, according to its Vice President Precision Software and Cloud Aplications Mukesh Agarwal.

The recruitment process is underway. Both software and product development professionals are being employed for its technology centre at Gurgram set up in 2021 as well as for soon to be set up offices in Pune and Bengaluru, he added.

Currently, the company has three manufacturing units in India, one for construction equipment vehicles brands like CASE, while the remaining two units for farm vehicles brand 'New Holland' tractors and harvesters. It operates across 180 countries.

"We are doing multiple things in precision technology space. As we grow, we need more people. Any software engineering plan without India is unviable. India has enormous talent and it is very exciting for us," Agarwal told PTI on the sidelines of a 'Tech Day' event organised recently to showcase new farm equipments offering precision technology solutions.

The company's target is to employ over 1,000 in India by 2025. About 350-odd professionals have already been hired so far, he said.

Maximum people being recruited are for the technology centre located in Gurugram, which is a strategic hub and an integral part of the company's global R&D footprint focusing on product development and digital solutions.

He said the most of the company's global technology-led projects are being developed here. In fact, the software part of the precision technology solutions in automation, autonomy and connected platforms showcased at the Tech Day event at Phoenix was done by the India office.

Agarwal further said will be hired in Pune, Bengaluru and later in Hyderabad as well. "Right now, we have few people in Pune and Bengaluru. With more people being hired, an office infrastructure will be set up."



Pune and Bengaluru have huge talent pool of IT professionals. In fact, Pune has the highest per capita number of IT students when compared to any other cities in India. "That's why we are opening an office in Pune," he said, without indicating any timeline for setting up of an office.

India graduates more software engineers than the US, Russia and the UK combine, he added.

The company's current staff strength in India is about 2,500.

CNH Industrial has a production unit of 'CASE construction equipment' used in general as well as road construction at Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh.

In agriculture segment, the company has one plant manufacturing tractors in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, while another one for harvester in Pune, Maharashtra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)