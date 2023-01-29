JUST IN
Our becoming bank rests on regulatory intent for NBFCs: Piramal Capital MD
Business Standard

JSW Energy steps up focus on battery storage to address intermittency

Intermittency refers to irregular power supply from renewable sources, since they aren't always available; Projects from SECI first in this segment; will look at more, says company MD Prashant Jain

Topics
JSW Energy | JSW Group | Lithium battery

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

jsw, jsw eNERGY
The SECI projects awarded to JSW Energy are storage systems of 500 MW/1,000 MW which means that 500 MW of battery energy can provide power backup for two hours, giving total output of 1,000 MW, Jain explains

The energy arm of the JSW group proposes to increase its focus on battery storage solutions as the shift to renewable power across industries entails tackling the issue of intermittency in the sector. Simply put, intermittency in renewable energy refers to irregular power supply from renewable sources, since they are not constantly available. Battery storage solutions can vary from pumped hydroelectric energy storage solutions to lithium-ion battery solutions to cryogenic energy storage solutions. Of these, pumped hydroelectric storage and lithium-ion battery storage are among popular technologies available.

First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 16:18 IST

`
