JSW Energy steps up focus on battery storage to address intermittency

The energy arm of the proposes to increase its focus on battery storage solutions as the shift to renewable power across industries entails tackling the issue of intermittency in the sector. Simply put, intermittency in renewable energy refers to irregular power supply from renewable sources, since they are not constantly available. Battery storage solutions can vary from pumped hydroelectric energy storage solutions to lithium-ion battery solutions to cryogenic energy storage solutions. Of these, pumped hydroelectric storage and lithium-ion battery storage are among popular technologies available.