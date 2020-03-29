JSW Group pledges Rs 100 cr to PM-CARES Fund for Covid-19 relief efforts

The on Sunday said it will extend a financial assistance of Rs 100 crore to combat the deadly

Besides, the Sajjan Jindal-led group will also provide equipment to healthcare workers to deal with the situation, and its employees will donate one-day's salary to prevent the spread of the virus.

"In light of the current COVID-19 crisis, the has committed INR 100 crores to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) in support to all on-going relief efforts," said in statement.





Each employee of the JSW Group has also committed a minimum of a single day's salary as a donation to the fund, it said.

Separate funds have been earmarked by the group to import ventilators to be supplied to healthcare facilities across the country, besides COVID-19 testing kits, personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, among others, for health care workers.

The statement further said that communities in and around the JSW Group facilities will be provided with staples and other essential dietary requirements



As part of the relief work, many locations at facilities of the group are being turned into isolation wards to lessen the stress on community hospitals in the areas.

JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal said, "We are continuously evaluating the situation and are committed to assist the government in all ways possible to deal with all COVID-19 related fallouts. These immediate contributions is what we see is the need of the hour, and we have earmarked further monetary and non-monetary contributions so as to allow us to dynamically respond to all societal requirements in the future."

The $14 billion JSW Group has presence in sectors like steel, energy, cement, infrastructure, paints and sports.