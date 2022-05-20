JSW Steel increases quantum of pulverised coal purchased from Russia

-
ALSO READ
Increasing production, raw material security steel sector's focus in 2022
JSW Steel says group's combined output grows 28% to over 5 MT in Oct-Dec
Ministry of Coal puts 122 mines under commercial auction process
Spooky but secure: A big leap for ISRO in quantum communications
Algo Rhythm: India bets big on quantum technology
-
JSW Steel has increased the quantum of pulverised coal being purchased from Russia to 10-15 per cent of its requirements in recent times, the company's Deputy Managing Director Vinod Nowal said on Friday.
The higher purchases by JSW Steel, one of the country's leading steel producers, also come amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has disrupted raw material supplies to various sectors, including steel.
"We have increased our supplies of pulverised coal from Russia up to 10-15 per cent of our requirement. Earlier, it was in the range of 2-3 per cent," Nowal told PTI.
He was responding to a query about the amount of coal that the company was importing from Russia.
The pulverised coal is used by steelmakers in the blast furnace (BF) as an auxiliary fuel. Pulverised Coal Injection (PCI) is a process that involves injecting large volumes of fine coal particles into the raceway of the BF.
Interestingly, in April this year, Tata Steel announced that it will stop doing business with Russia amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. The company was sourcing a limited amount of coal from Russia for its operations.
About correction in steel prices, Nowal said "at present, per tonne HRC (Hot-Rolled Coil) is at Rs 72,000-Rs 73,000 per tonne".
In March, while HRC was in the range of Rs 76,000-77,000 per tonne, Cold-Rolled Coil (CRC) was costing as high as Rs 85,000-86,000 per tonne.
According to Nowal, the prices of coking coal, a raw material used for making steel, have also gone down by USD 200 a tonne.
Recently, the price of coking coal in the international market was USD 700 per tonne.
However, "the rate has gone back to USD 500 per tonne. This is still high as it was earlier at around USD 100 per tonne. They have to come to a reasonable level," he noted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU