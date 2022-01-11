JSW Steel says group's combined output grows 28% to over 5 MT in Oct-Dec

-
JSW Steel on Tuesday posted a 28 per cent year-on-year growth in group combined steel production at 5.35 million tonnes (MT) during the quarter ended December 30, 2021.
In a statement, the JSW Group company said it had produced 4.18 MT in the October-December period of the financial year 2020-21.
"JSW Steel reported group's combined crude steel production at 5.35 million tonnes for Q3 FY22, including the production at jointly controlled entity viz. JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd (JISPL)," it said.
JSW Steel's standalone output rose by 8 per cent to 4.41 MT from 4.08 MT in the year-ago quarter, the statement said.
The capacity utilisation of existing operations at standalone level was at 94 per cent during the third quarter of the ongoing 2021-22 financial year.
JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified USD 13 billion JSW Group.
JSW Group has other business interests also in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, sports and venture capital.
