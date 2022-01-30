JSW Steel Independent Director Malay Mukerjee passes away at 74

-
ALSO READ
Major e-commerce companies failed to meet net zero-emission targets: Study
13-yr-old Palestinian boy dies by Israeli fire in West Bank during clashes
JSW Steel USA begins Phase II upgrade of plate mill facility in Texas, US
JSW Steel says group combined output grew 29% to 5 MT in Jul-Sep
JSW Steel says group's combined output grows 28% to over 5 MT in Oct-Dec
-
Steel company JSW Steel on Sunday announced the passing away of Malay Mukerjee, who was an independent director on its board.
Mukerjee was appointed to the board of JSW Steel on July 29, 2015.
In a statement, JSW Steel said it announces the "sad demise of Malay Mukerjee, independent director, aged 74 years, on Saturday, January 29, 2022".
He had over 40 years of experience in a range of technical, commercial and managerial roles in the mining and steel industry, it added.
Mukherjee has held key positions like CEO of ESSAR Steel Global, member of the board of directors at ArcelorMittal.
He was also senior executive vice-president at ArcelorMittal and member of the Group Management Board in charge of mines and operations in Africa, Asia, southern Europe (Bosnia, Macedonia), CIS, Ukraine, Kazakhstan. He was also responsible for its stainless steel, pipes and tubes and technology segments.
Mukherjee holds a Master's Degree in mining from the USSR State Commission in Moscow and a Bachelor of Science degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.
"The company (JSW Steel) immensely benefitted from his vision and leadership during his tenure both as a member of the board of directors and as a member of various board committees especially as chairman of the project review committee.
"His mentorship to senior colleagues in the organisation is irreplaceable and remains a source of inspiration forever. Mukherjee's passing away will be an irreparable loss to the company and the entire steel fraternity," the statement said.
According to industry members, Mukerjee passed away fighting COVID-19 in a hospital in New Delhi on Saturday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU