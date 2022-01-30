MapmyIndia declines since listing gains; Q3 net profits, revenue fall YoY

-
ALSO READ
Eye on India's IPO map: MapMyIndia plans to go public, raise Rs 1,200 crore
Homegrown firm MapmyIndia files draft papers for IPO with Sebi
IPO of MapmyIndia subscribed 2 times on first day of issue
MapmyIndia IPO subscribed a whopping 154.71 times on closing day
MapmyIndia makes stellar market debut, lists with 53% premium
-
Shares of CE Info Systems-backed MapmyIndia haven't been able to keep its strong bull run and have fallen around 15 per cent since its bumper listing on the exchanges.
Making its market debut on December 21, 2021, with over 50 premium over its issue price at Rs 1,565 on the National Stock Exchange, it had evidently attracted eyeballs of the potential investors during the IPO subscription.
Its issue price was Rs 1,033.
Founded in 1995, headquartered in New Delhi, MapmyIndia builds digital map data, telematics services, location-based Software-as-a-Service and GIS AI technologies.
Post the listing gains, it managed to rise further towards Rs 1,850 and above, but currently it is at Rs 1,336 per share.
It is noteworthy to mention that the company's net profits during the Q3FY22 saw some decline year-on-year. The company on Friday reported a net profits of Rs 18.5 crore during the quarter, as compared to Rs 21.6 crore in the same period last fiscal.
"Sales of automotive OEMs were impacted due to semiconductor shortage, which in turn impacted us," the company said in a regulatory filing.
Besides, revenue from operations fell around 11 per cent to Rs 43.4 crore.
"The momentum for our products and platforms is strong and this will further cement our leadership position in the digital mapping and geospatial space," said Rakesh Sharma, Chairman and MD of the company in the same filing.
--IANS
ad/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU