JSW Steel Q4 net profit shrinks 20% to Rs 3,343 cr due to higher expenses

-
ALSO READ
Markets strategy ahead of the Q4 result season
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
Indian states and their propensity to exaggerate their GSDP numbers
JSW Steel says group's combined output grows 28% to over 5 MT in Oct-Dec
JSW Steel Q3 results: Net profit soars 69% to Rs 4,516 cr
-
JSW Steel on Friday reported a 20 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,343 crore for the March 2022 quarter, dragged by higher expenses.
The company had clocked Rs 4,191 crore net profit in January-March 2020-21, it said in a regulatory filing.
Its total income, however, increased to Rs 47,128 crore in the quarter from Rs 27,095 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's expenses soared to Rs 41,282 crore in the said period from Rs 20,752 crore a year ago.
JSW Steel Ltd is the flagship company of the diversified USD 13-billion JSW Group, which has a presence in sectors, such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement and sports.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU