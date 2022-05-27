GAIL Q4 net profit jumps 40% to Rs 2,683.11 crore on higher gas margins

-
State gas utility GAIL India Ltd on Friday reported a 40 per cent jump in its March quarter net profit as margins on natural gas sales rose.
Net profit in January-March at Rs 2,683.11 crore was higher than Rs 1,907.67 crore in the same period a year back, according to the company's regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations rose to Rs 26,968.21 crore from Rs 15,549.07 crore in January-March 2021.
For the full fiscal ending March 31, the company reported its highest ever net profit of Rs 10,363.97 crore, against Rs 4,890.18 crore in the previous year.
Pre-tax earnings from natural gas marketing jumped to Rs 1,725.93 crore in the fourth quarter of 2021-22, up from Rs 280.89 crore a year back.
