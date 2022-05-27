Godrej Industries reports net profit of Rs 422.82 cr for March quarter

-
Godrej Industries on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 422.82 crore for fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.
The company had posted a loss of Rs 92.17 crore for the same quarter of previous fiscal year, Godrej Industries said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 4,444.87 crore. It was Rs 2,610.69 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
Total expenses in the quarter was higher at Rs 4,202.23 crore. It stood at Rs 2,813.8 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
For 2021-22, consolidated profit was at Rs 992.43 crore. The company had posted a profit of Rs 391.05 crore in previous fiscal year. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 14,130.15 crore last fiscal year. It was at Rs 9,333.51 crore in 2020-21, the company said.
Godrej Industries said consolidated results for the quarter and the year are not strictly comparable with those of the previous quarter and year due to acquisitions and changes in the company's/group's shareholdings in some of the subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.
The company said its board has approved the reappointment of Nadir Godrej as Chairman and Managing Director for a further period of three years from April 1, 2023 up to March 31, 2026, subject to approval of shareholders.
