JSW Steel reports 10% growth in production to 13.67 lakh tonne in May

-
ALSO READ
Economic recovery fizzling out? Core sector output shrinks 2.6% in November
JSW Steel crude steel production at 1.3 mn tn in Feb, down 1% from last yr
Eight core industries' output contracts 2.6% in November
India's steel output reports marginal fall to over 19 MT in Jan-Feb 2021
Oil hits 11-month high after Saudi Arabia pledges voluntary output cut
-
JSW Steel on Thursday posted a 10 per cent growth in its crude steel production at 13.67 lakh tonne (LT) during May 2021.
The company had produced 12.48 LT steel in the same month last year, the steel maker said in a regulatory filing.
During the said month, JSW Steel said its output of flat-rolled products also registered a rise of 10 per cent and stood at 9.99 LT, as compared to 9.05 LT in May 2020.
The production of long-rolled products was at 3.09 LT, up 55 per cent from 2 LT in the year-ago month.
"The capacity utilization remained at 91 per cent in May as the liquid oxygen supplies were over 30,000 tonnes for medical purposes from the steel complexes of the company across India, as against over 20,000 tonnes in April 2021," the company said.
JSW Steel Ltd is the flagship company of the diversified USD 12 billion JSW Group which has a leading presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, sports among others.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU