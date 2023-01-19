Jubilant FoodWorks lines up Rs 900 cr capex plan for next 12-18 months

-
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd on Thursday said it has lined up a Rs 900 crore capex plan for the next 12-18 months.
In a regulatory filing, the company said capex of Rs 900 crore would be funded entirely through internal accruals over a period for 12-18 months.
This will be towards stores, including re-imaging and maintenance capex, and digital of about Rs 500-600 crore, and Rs 300 crore in commissaries, said Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, which holds the exclusive master franchise rights to develop and operate the Domino's Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal.
On the outlook for the near-medium term, the company said it has a medium term plan of 3,000 Domino's stores with 250 stores for Domino's India in the next 12-18 months and 40-50 stores for Popeyes India in the next 12-18 months.
At present, it has 1,701 Domino's restaurants across 371 cities in India.
On its Bengaluru commissary, JFL said it has a total of Rs 250 crore planned investment and the unit is expected to be operational by the first quarter of FY24.
On Wednesday, the company launched the first restaurant of the US fried chicken brand -- Popeyes -- in Chennai.
First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 21:33 IST
