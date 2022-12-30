Kalpataru international arms secures new orders worth Rs 1,247 crore

-
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) and its international arms have secured new orders worth Rs 1,247 crore.
The orders are in India and overseas markets in the T&D (transmission and distribution) business for Rs 1,247 crore, a company statement said.
Manish Mohnot, Managing Director & CEO, KPTL, said in the statement, "With these new orders, we have further strengthened and consolidated our market position in India, Saarc and African markets. We expect T&D ordering momentum to remain robust given the thrust on renewables and upgradation of T&D infrastructure in India and International markets".
KPTL's YTD (year-to-date) FY23 order inflows have crossed Rs 17,031 crore on a consolidated basis. The existing order book along with our diversified business mix provides good visibility for growth in coming quarters.
It is one of the largest specialised EPC (engineering) companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, oil & gas pipeline, railways and civil infrastructure business.
It is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in 67 countries.
First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 18:16 IST
