JUST IN
Luxury shopping gets a festive sparkle, basks in celebratory spirit
Telecom space set for 5G, to attract Rs 1.5 trillion investments in 2023
Zydus Life gets final nod from USFDA for generic version of insomnia drug
Dish TV shareholders reject adoption of FY21, FY22 balance sheets in AGM
Reliance Industries seeks bids for sale of KG-D6 gas at rates linked to JKM
Rocket Software eyes $1 bn turnover in 18 months, to expand India presence
What can India's consumer fintech look forward to in 2023?
Adani's purchase of NDTV founders' stake may test acquisition rules
Air India to get fresh brand identity: CEO Campbell Wilson tells staff
A deft legal manoeuvre helped Gautam Adani cement majority stake in NDTV
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Multiple growth avenues keep brokerages positive on Sumitomo Chemical
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Kalpataru international arms secures new orders worth Rs 1,247 crore

The orders are in India and overseas markets in the T&D (transmission and distribution) business for Rs 1,247 crore, a company statement said

Topics
Kalpataru Power Transmission | Power Sector | Power projects

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) and its international arms have secured new orders worth Rs 1,247 crore.

The orders are in India and overseas markets in the T&D (transmission and distribution) business for Rs 1,247 crore, a company statement said.

Manish Mohnot, Managing Director & CEO, KPTL, said in the statement, "With these new orders, we have further strengthened and consolidated our market position in India, Saarc and African markets. We expect T&D ordering momentum to remain robust given the thrust on renewables and upgradation of T&D infrastructure in India and International markets".

KPTL's YTD (year-to-date) FY23 order inflows have crossed Rs 17,031 crore on a consolidated basis. The existing order book along with our diversified business mix provides good visibility for growth in coming quarters.

It is one of the largest specialised EPC (engineering) companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, oil & gas pipeline, railways and civil infrastructure business.

It is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in 67 countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kalpataru Power Transmission

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 18:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.