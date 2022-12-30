Zydus Life gets final nod from USFDA for generic version of insomnia drug

-
-
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Friday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market its generic version of Triazolam tablets used on a short-term basis to treat insomnia.
The approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is to market Triazolam tablets of strengths 0.125 mg and 0.25 mg, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The medicine is used on a short-term basis to treat insomnia -- difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep. It works by slowing activity in the brain to allow sleep.
It will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad, the company said.
Triazolam tablets had annual sales of USD 11.7 million in the US, the company said, citing IQVIA MAT September 2022 data.
First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 17:08 IST
