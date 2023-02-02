Kalpataru Power Transmission receives orders worth Rs 2,456 crore

and its international subsidiaries have bagged new orders worth Rs 2,456 crore.

These orders include residential and commercial buildings construction projects in the country worth Rs 1,427 crore and T&D (Transmission and distribution) business orders worth Rs 498 crore in India and overseas markets, a company statement said.

In the domestic market, the firm bagged railway projects worth Rs 299 crore and Oil & Gas pipeline projects worth 232 crore.

"With these orders, our YTD (year-to-date) FY23 order intake stands at Rs 19,487 crore, a growth of over 35 per cent compared to the similar period last year," Manish Mohnot, Managing Director & CEO said in the statement.

The company is one of the largest specialized Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) engaged in power transmission & distribution, oil & gas pipeline, railways and civil infrastructure business.

It is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has global footprints in 67 countries.

