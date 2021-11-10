Kalyan Jewellers India posts consolidated Q2 PAT of Rs 68.77 cr

-
ALSO READ
Kalyan Jewellers profit after tax jumps 54% to Rs 73.87 cr in Mar quarter
Akshaya Tritiya begins on sombre note; jewellers expect 10-15% sales
Kalyan Jewellers Q1 consolidated loss narrows to Rs 51 crore
OnePlus Watch review: Solid for starters, but not without software snags
Realme Watch 2 Pro review: A low-cost smartwatch to watch out for
-
Kalyan Jewellers India on Wednesday posted a Rs 68.77 crore consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ending September 30, as easing of COVID-19 related restrictions and recovering economy boosted sales momentum.
The company had reported a consolidated loss of Rs 136.12 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2020-21, Kalyan Jewellers India said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations of the company during the quarter under review grew by 60.65 per cent to Rs 2,888.69 crore, compared to Rs 1,798.05 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.
The revenue growth was broad-based across geographies with both India and international markets growing at the same pace, the company added.
"The company's performance during the recently concluded quarter has been very strong and we remain confident of the current quarter given the continued easing of COVID-19 related restrictions as well as the return of buoyancy in consumer sentiments across markets.
"We are witnessing a continuation in revenue momentum that had started around the same time last year and are encouraged by the trends that we are seeing in our operating performance," Kalyan Jewellers India Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman said.
Shares of the company were trading at Rs 81.50, up 3.69 per cent on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU