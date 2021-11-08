Coca-Cola India net profit declines 28.4% to Rs 443.4 crore in FY21

-
ALSO READ
Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo knocks off $4 billion from Coca-Cola's value
Second Covid wave flattens fizz for soft-drink makers, says Crisil
'Brand dissidence': Ronaldo eschewing Coca-Cola has a lesson for companies
Coca-Cola India extends partnership with Sourav Ganguly as brand ambassador
Future of workplace is hybrid, says Coca-Cola's India President Sanket Ray
-
Coca-Cola India's net profit declined 28.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 443.38 crore and its revenue from operations was down 16.2 per cent to Rs 2,297.51 crore in the pandemic-hit FY21, according to regulatory documents.
The cola major had logged a net profit of Rs 619.14 crore in FY20, while its revenue from operations in that year had stood at Rs 2,741.54 crore.
Coca-Cola India's total income also declined 16.2 per cent to Rs 2,355.10 crore in the fiscal ended March 2021 as against Rs 2,811.99 crore in the preceding financial year, according to the Registrar of Companies filing, shared by market intelligence firm Tofler.
Reply to an e-mail sent to Coca-Cola India could not be ascertained immediately.
In FY21, Coca-Cola India's other income also declined 18.2 per cent to Rs 57.59 crore as against Rs 70.44 crore a year ago.
During the financial year 2020-21, the company's total expenses were reduced by 11.2 per cent to Rs 1,740.92 crore as against Rs 1,961.28 crore in the previous year.
There has been a disruption in demand, especially from the out-of-home channels after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, leading to people working from home and spending most of their time indoors.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU