KEC International bags new orders worth Rs 1,025-crore across businesses

Engineering, procurement and construction major KEC International on Friday said it has bagged new orders worth Rs 1,025 crore across its various businesses.
The company's transmission and distribution business has secured orders for projects in India and the Middle East, the RPG Group firm said in a filing to the BSE.
Its civil business has also secured an order for infrastructure works in the metals and mining segment in India, it said.
The other businesses from which the company has bagged orders include oil and gas pipelines and smart infrastructure.
KEC International MD and CEO Vimal Kejriwal said, "Our order book continues to grow against the backdrop of orders secured across all our business verticals.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
