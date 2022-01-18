Kellton Tech Solutions hits 10% upper circuit amid bearishness in equity

Shares of hit the 10 per cent upper circuit on Tuesday, in an otherwise bearish trading session for equities.

Kellton Tech is a 'Born Digital' technology consulting and IT services firm that delivers innovative business solutions.

The small-cap firm's current market capitalisation is worth Rs 1,092 crore, exchange data showed.

On Tuesday, the shares settled on the upper limit at Rs 113.30. In the past just one-month period, the company's shares more than doubled the investors' money. To be precise, it rose 103 per cent.

In Q2FY22, Kellton Tech reported a 9.8 per cent YoY growth in profit after tax at Rs 17.5 crore.

The shares of the company rose on a day when the broader market slumped sharply.

The Sensex and Nifty settled at 60,754 points and 18,113 points, down 0.9 per cent or 554 points and 1.1 per cent or 195 points from their previous close, respectively.

Notably, all the sectoral indices traded in the red with Nifty IT witnessing a sharp slump.

