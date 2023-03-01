JUST IN
Delivery boys being harassed in Delhi: Swiggy, Zomato raises concern
Maruti Suzuki total wholesales up 5% in February at 172,321 units
Tata Power Renewable gets Rs 2,000 cr infusion from GreenForest
Adani Group secures $3 bn credit from sovereign wealth fund: Report
Akasa Air to place order for fleet of aircraft in three digits by year-end
Salary hikes in India have now reverted to pre-pandemic level: Mercer
Toyota Kirloskar wholesales rise 75% in February at 15,338 units
Zoomcar partners Vistara to offer self-drive services to customers
Sequoia's Surge unveils 8th cohort of 12 start-ups across India, SEA
Indian telcos surpass 3-year 5G rollout target in six months: Govt official
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Mahindra & Mahindra sales increases by 8% to 58,801 units in February
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Kia India YoY sales increases by 36% in February at 24,600 units

Achieving 35.8 per cent growth against the industry's growth of 10 per cent shows the love and confidence the Indian consumers have for the brand

Topics
Kia | India | Automakers

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kia motors, Kia

Automaker Kia India on Wednesday reported a 36 per cent year-on-year increase in domestic wholesales at 24,600 units in February.

The company had sold 18,121 units in the year-ago period.

"With continued support from our esteemed customers, Kia has recorded another successful sales run in the month of February," Kia India National Head Sales & Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said in a statement.

Achieving 35.8 per cent growth against the industry's growth of 10 per cent shows the love and confidence the Indian consumers have for the brand, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kia

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 15:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.