Kia India YoY sales increases by 36% in February at 24,600 units

Automaker Kia India on Wednesday reported a 36 per cent year-on-year increase in domestic wholesales at 24,600 units in February.
The company had sold 18,121 units in the year-ago period.
"With continued support from our esteemed customers, Kia has recorded another successful sales run in the month of February," Kia India National Head Sales & Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said in a statement.
Achieving 35.8 per cent growth against the industry's growth of 10 per cent shows the love and confidence the Indian consumers have for the brand, he added.
First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 15:55 IST
