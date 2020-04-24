Kirana stores are the new battleground for India's e-commerce giants

With the anticipated change in consumer behaviour after the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), offline retail is becoming the new battleground for e-commerce giants such as Amazon, Flipkart and trade associations that are scaling up efforts to woo local shops in a bid to bring them online.

While global giants such as Amazon, Walmart-owned Flipkart, and Reliance’s JioMart are putting in efforts to cash in on these opportunities, even the offline retail association, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), is working with the Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade ...