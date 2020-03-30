Kirana stores beat e-commerce giants during coronavirus crisis: Study

Despite significant growth in e-commerce’s reach and sales during the Covid-19 crisis, the local have emerged winners.



The traditional trade channel that serves over 1.3 billion people, compared to some 120 million by e-commerce, has fared significantly better when it comes to availability of essential goods like rice, wheat, pulses, milk, sugar and salt.



Obstacles faced by delivery personnels during the initial days of the lockdown might have played a key role in its poor service and a sudden dip in availability of essential items on online channels also impacted many.



The situation, however, is improving fast, with over 40 per cent of consumers now able to purchase essential items online, compared to only 21 per cent a week ago.



