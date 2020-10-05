Paytm takes the challenge to Google, launches its own mini app store

has taken the challenge to Google’s Play Store by launching its Android Mini App Store, through which it seeks to help developers take their applications to the masses. This is the start-up’s latest move to break Google’s monopoly over distribution of Android applications.

is providing listing and distribution of these mini apps from within its app, without any charge. Developers will be able to give a choice of Wallet, Paytm Payments Bank, UPI, net banking, and card payments to users.

Mini apps are custom-built mobile websites that give users an app-like experience without requiring an actual download — which will benefit millions of users by helping them save their data and memory. This comes weeks after pulled down the Paytm app from its Play Store temporarily, citing violation of its gambling policies.

Food delivery firms Zomato and Swiggy have also hit the pause button on their sports-based cashback games after the tech giant sent them notices for violating Play Store policies related to sports betting activities — which Zomato has termed as ‘unfair’. Media reports suggest Indian start-up founders have joined hands to create an alternative indigenous

Paytm has created the digital infrastructure to help small developers and businesses set up low-cost and quick-to-build mini-apps that can be built using HTML and javascript tech.

The company is providing the option to pay via Paytm wallet, Paytm Payments Bank, and UPI at zero charges, while levying a 2 per cent charge for other instruments such as credit cards.

Paytm’s Android Mini offers direct access to discover, browse, and pay without downloading or installing separate apps. More than 300 app-based service providers such as Decathalon, Ola, Rapido, Netmeds, 1MG, and Domino’s Pizza have joined the programme.

“It comes with a developer dashboard for analytics and payment collection, along with various marketing tools to engage with users. This has been running in beta with select users and has witnessed over 12 million visits in September,” the company said in a statement on Sunday.

“Paytm Mini App Store empowers our young Indian developers to leverage our reach and payments to build new innovative services. For Paytm users, it will be a seamless experience that doesn’t require separate downloads and enables them to use their preferred payment option,” said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, co-founder and chief executive officer of Paytm.

Last week, said all apps selling digital goods within Play Store had to use its billing system, which allows the tech giant to collect a percentage of in-app purchases as a fee.

Non-compliant apps that may require technical work to integrate the billing system have been given a year (until September 30, 2021) to complete any needed updates.

