Paytm takes the challenge to Google, launches its own mini app store

-
ALSO READ
Paytm missing from Playstore; Google says won't allow gambling
Paytm says users money safe after Google removes app from Playstore
Paytm returns to Play Store after suspension over violating Google policies
Google vs Paytm: A case of breaking the rules or a battle for the market?
Paytm accuses Google of trying to dominate India's digital ecosystem
-
Paytm has taken the challenge to Google’s Play Store by launching its Android Mini App Store, through which it seeks to help developers take their applications to the masses. This is the start-up’s latest move to break Google’s monopoly over distribution of Android applications.
Paytm is providing listing and distribution of these mini apps from within its app, without any charge. Developers will be able to give a choice of Paytm Wallet, Paytm Payments Bank, UPI, net banking, and card payments to users.
Mini apps are custom-built mobile websites that give users an app-like experience without requiring an actual download — which will benefit millions of users by helping them save their data and memory. This comes weeks after Google pulled down the Paytm app from its Play Store temporarily, citing violation of its gambling policies.
Food delivery firms Zomato and Swiggy have also hit the pause button on their sports-based cashback games after the tech giant sent them notices for violating Play Store policies related to sports betting activities — which Zomato has termed as ‘unfair’. Media reports suggest Indian start-up founders have joined hands to create an alternative indigenous app store.
Paytm has created the digital infrastructure to help small developers and businesses set up low-cost and quick-to-build mini-apps that can be built using HTML and javascript tech.
The company is providing the option to pay via Paytm wallet, Paytm Payments Bank, and UPI at zero charges, while levying a 2 per cent charge for other instruments such as credit cards.
Paytm’s Android Mini App Store offers direct access to discover, browse, and pay without downloading or installing separate apps. More than 300 app-based service providers such as Decathalon, Ola, Rapido, Netmeds, 1MG, and Domino’s Pizza have joined the programme.
“It comes with a developer dashboard for analytics and payment collection, along with various marketing tools to engage with users. This app store has been running in beta with select users and has witnessed over 12 million visits in September,” the company said in a statement on Sunday.
“Paytm Mini App Store empowers our young Indian developers to leverage our reach and payments to build new innovative services. For Paytm users, it will be a seamless experience that doesn’t require separate downloads and enables them to use their preferred payment option,” said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, co-founder and chief executive officer of Paytm.
Last week, Google said all apps selling digital goods within Play Store had to use its billing system, which allows the tech giant to collect a percentage of in-app purchases as a fee.
Non-compliant apps that may require technical work to integrate the billing system have been given a year (until September 30, 2021) to complete any needed updates.
PLANET OF THE APPS
- Paytm offering listing and distribution of mini apps without any charge
- Mini apps are custom-built websites that do not require a download; helps save data and memory
- More than 300 app-based service providers like Decathalon, Ola, Rapido, Netmeds, 1MG, and Domino's have joined
- This follows Google's revocation of Paytm app from Play Store over violation of gambling policies
- Google followed up by saying apps that sell digital goods within the Play Store have to use its billing system that allows it to collect a percentage of in-app purchases as a fee
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU