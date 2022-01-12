L&T bags two 'mega' offshore orders from overseas client

A consortium led by LTHE, a wholly-owned arm of Larsen & Toubro, has bagged two mega offshore orders from a prestigious overseas client.

The engineering and construction company, however, did not provide the exact value of the contract, but specified that as per its classification, a mega project is of over Rs 7,000 crore.

The scope of work comprises engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) for new facilities and integration with existing installations, said in a statement.

LTHE is currently executing several domestic and international offshore projects. It is also committed to building its regional presence in geographies that it operates by growing local skills and talent, improving procurement from local vendors, engaging commercially with local contractors on the foundation of a sustainable workload.

Organised under offshore, onshore, construction services, modular fabrication and advanced value engineering & technology (AdVENT) verticals, LTHE offers integrated design-to-build solutions across the hydrocarbon sector to domestic and international customers.

