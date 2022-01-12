Nokia, Tech Mahindra partner for 5G-based solutions for enterprises

Finnish telecom gear maker and have joined hands to deploy 5G-based solutions for business organisations, according to a joint statement by the two

Under the collaboration, will leverage Nokia's private wireless DAC (digital automation cloud) solution for customers across industries and facilitate in automating private wireless network management on a cloud computing system and enabling them deploy internet of things like technology.

" adoption has become critical for enterprises to achieve the next level of industrial automation and digital transformation that enable higher level of productivity and reduce operational complexity and costs. We are pleased to partner with as we continue to build ecosystem, and drive innovation and growth in the future," Global Head of 5G & Network Services Business Manish Mangal said in the statement.

DAC will also enable access to other network management and operations solutions and integration with the third-party applications in the network.

"Nokia has supported the digital transformation of over 380 enterprises globally with our private wireless offerings. We are excited to collaborate with Tech Mahindra to bring our global private wireless expertise to upgrade their offering and customer experience worldwide," Nokia Head of Global Enterprise Business Chris Johnson said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)