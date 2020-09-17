L&T Construction bags orders for metallurgical, material handling business

Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said its construction arm has received 'significant' orders for its metallurgical and material handling business



The company did not provide the value of the contracts, but said the orders fall under the 'significant' category, which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore according to the classification of contracts.

"Metallurgical and Material Handling Business of has secured an order from Northern Coalfields Ltd, a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd (CIL), for a coal processing and load out package to be installed at the Dudhichua Mines located in Uttar Pradesh," L&T said in a regulatory filing.

CIL envisions production to touch 1 billion tonne by 2023-24 to meet the country's demand for coal.

The scope of work involves EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) for a double stream coal sizing and transportation system covering semi mobile sizing system, high capacity specialty conveyors, and an automated loading system, the company added.

L&T said the business has also secured new and add-on orders from its existing customers.

Shares of L&T were trading 0.85 per cent lower at Rs 914.10 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)