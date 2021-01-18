L&T-owned Mindtree third quarter profit rises 29% to Rs 327 crore

-
ALSO READ
Mindtree tumbles over 11% post September quarter result; brokerages mixed
L&T Q2 net profit declines 45% to Rs 1,410 crore on Covid-19 impact
Mindtree trades higher for sixth straight day, hits new high in a weak mkt
Mindtree Q2 net profit up 88% at Rs 253.7 cr, revenue grows to Rs 1,926 cr
Order book already 10% higher than H1 last year, says Mindtree CEO & MD
-
L & T-owned digital transformation company Mindtree reported 28.7 per cent sequential growth in consolidated profit at Rs 327 crore for the quarter ended December 2020 as compared to Rs 254 crore in Q2 FY21.
Consolidated revenue grew by 5.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 2,024 crore and dollar revenue increased by 5 per cent to USD 274.1 million during the October to December period 2020.
The bounce in numbers was backed by growth across verticals and robust margin expansion with a strong order book.
"The third quarter has by far been the best performing in recent years, backed by broad-based revenue growth of 5 per cent across verticals and service lines, robust margin expansion of 350 basis points and a healthy order book of USD 312 million (against USD 303 million in Q2FY21)," said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.
"We are witnessing strong business momentum across all verticals with significant demand for cloud, data and analytics capabilities. Thanks to the strategic focus and hard work of Mindtree Minds, we are now well-positioned to continue delivering profitable growth," he added.
Mindtree added eight new clients during the quarter, taking the active clients list to 276 as of December 2020. With 22,195 employees, Mindtree had trailing 12 months attrition at 12.5 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU