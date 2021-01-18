Ecommerce platform Udaan inks pan-India distribution deal with hummel

-
ALSO READ
Online transactions grew 80% in 2020 driven by tier 2, 3 cities: Razorpay
E-commerce retail market expected to cross $100-bn mark by 2024: Report
Govt issues notices to e-comm firms for not showing mandatory product info
Amazon fined for not displaying mandatory information about products
Early Diwali for gig workers: E-commerce firms to create 300,000 jobs
-
Business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform Udaan on Monday said it has signed a pan-India distribution partnership with Danish sportstyle brand, hummel.
As part of this partnership, hummel will leverage Udaan's vast distribution network to offer its range of products across the length and breadth of the country, a statement said.
Founded in 1923, hummel is one of the oldest sportswear brands in the business with roots in football and handball, and has previously been worn by iconic football teams such as Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Benfica and the Denmark national team.
hummel continues to sponsor clubs and players within handball and football, Everton being one of them.
In India, hummel is retailing a wide array of products beyond sports shoes such as T-shirts, sneakers, jackets, track pants, training jackets, sweatshirts, bags, accessories amongst others, the statement said.
"We are excited to sign an agreement with hummel to be their exclusive pan-India distribution partner. We will use our extensive reach, tech-enabled platform and experienced team, to cater to hummel's existing and prospective customers across the country," Udaan Head-Lifestyle Business Kumar Saurabh said.
He added that with benefits of immediate access and distribution efficiencies leveraging the power of e-commerce, over 2,500 brands have already partnered Udaan.
These brands are leveraging Udaan's pan-India distribution network to reach out to over three million users with an everyday delivery cycle across 900 cities covering more than 12,000 pin codes. Udaan also provides marketing and sales support.
"Udaan has built an incredible team and digital network throughout India and we look forward to expanding our reach to consumers with an improved customer experience. We are committed to this partnership and look forward to a credible and successful long-term association," hummel India and South East Asia Director Soumava Naskar said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU