Lalit Jalan, ex-CEO of Reliance Infra, joins as 3Lines India Chairman

US-based firm 3Lines on Tuesday said it has appointed Lalit Jalan as chairman of Indian operations.

Before joining this, Jalan was the Chief Executive Officer of Ltd, 3Lines said in a statement.

For 3Lines to achieve its vision of being a Venture Capital firm with USD 1 billion asset under management in this decade, nothing can be a better time than this for Lalit to lead and build 3Lines India as its Chairman'', said Krishna Kunapuli, Founder of 3Lines Venture Capital.

The four-year-old firm based out of Denver, Colorado, invests in AI-enabled and disruptive software technology-based startup

