Lalit Jalan, ex-CEO of Reliance Infra, joins as 3Lines India Chairman

US-based venture capital firm 3Lines Venture Capital on Tuesday said it has appointed Lalit Jalan as chairman of Indian operations.
Before joining this, Jalan was the Chief Executive Officer of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, 3Lines Venture Capital said in a statement.
For 3Lines to achieve its vision of being a Venture Capital firm with USD 1 billion asset under management in this decade, nothing can be a better time than this for Lalit to lead and build 3Lines India as its Chairman'', said Krishna Kunapuli, Founder of 3Lines Venture Capital.
The four-year-old firm based out of Denver, Colorado, invests in AI-enabled and disruptive software technology-based startup companies.
