Lance Bennett to be vice-prez for sales, marketing at Mercedes-Benz India

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India on Monday said it has appointed Lance Bennett as Vice President, Sales and Marketing, with effect from February 1, 2023.
Bennett -- currently General Manager and Company Director, Mercedes-Benz New Zealand responsible for sales, marketing and after-sales support for passenger cars -- will succeed Santosh Iyer who is elevated as the Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, effective January 1, 2023, the company said in a statement.
"We are confident that Lance, with his international market experience and proven record of driving customer excellence, will continue the growth momentum of Mercedes-Benz in India," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk said.
Bennett started his career with Mercedes-Benz New Zealand in 2005 as a management accountant and went on to hold several senior positions within the automotive industry, including postings in the US, Australia and New Zealand. He re-joined Mercedes-Benz New Zealand in 2019 as CFO and moved into the position of General Manager and Company Director in the same year, the company said.
First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 21:31 IST
