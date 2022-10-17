JUST IN
Largest ever contingent of India Inc participates in GITEX Global 2022

India had the highest number of participating companies after the host, UAE, at the four-day event

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Gitex Global 2022
Global platforms such as Gitex Global 2022 provide an opportunity to the Indian startups to raise funding amid the ongoing severe funding winter

The GITEX Global 2022 saw the largest ever contingent of Indian companies participating in the event held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. GITEX Global provides a platform for start-ups to explore business and investment opportunities by showcasing innovative products, technology skills and sustainable ideas.

These global platforms provide an opportunity to the Indian startups to raise funding amid the ongoing severe funding winter reported in recent quarters. VC funding in India crashed to a ten-quarter low in the third quarter of calendar year 2022 at just $2.8 billion.

The highlights of the event included flying car, the first driverless taxi of UAE, metaverse, Mind-powered football, moon 'walk', hologram phone calls and robotic technologies.

The electric flying car, a product of China-based XPeng AeroHT conducted the very first public test flight at Dubai. XPeng says that the X2 is most suitable for low-altitude city flights and “short-distance city journeys such as sightseeing and medical transportation.” It has the capacity of two seaters and an all-carbon fiber body.

Among the participating startups, there were 40 startups from Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and 32 NASSCOM (National Association of Software and Services Companies) registered startups in the event. The startups had new emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Fintech, Data Analytics, and deep tech as core of their businesses.

The startups under KSUM bagged business commitments worth Rs 130 Crore at the event.

Aman Puri, Consul General of India, Dubai said we are really proud to see the amazing work which is being showcased by the young and talented people coming from all over India.

“I am very sure the way that India-UAE corridor has been growing, it will enable the startups in global expansion by testing their products and services at the global level,” he added.

Some of the NASSCOM registered startups who participated in the event are mayaMD(AI-based medical expertise provider), Devanagari(AI-powered human translation platform), Arficus(AI-powered accurate disease diagnosing), Gnani(AI powered automation for businesses), Newzera(AI-powered social network of information), Eunimart(AI based product for small businesses), and Deliverain(Decision making based on AI).

NASSCOM Senior Director Kritika Murugesan said global platforms such as GITEX is a good platform to Showcase world-class innovations from India and quantifies the vision to establish Indian Deep tech startups and Products on the global stage.

The event saw the participation of big industry players in innovative technologies such as Amazon Web Services, Honeywell, Microsoft, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard (HP) Enterprise, Cisco, Deloitte, Lenovo, Nokia, Oracle, Huawei and many more.

GITEX Global 2022 follows the landmark India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) that came into force in May 2022.

The event featured at GITEX Global witnessed incredible new launches and cutting-edge developments in areas of 5G, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud & Edge, Cybersecurity, Fintech, Blockchain, Data Analytics and Smart Cities.

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 22:38 IST

`
