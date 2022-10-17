Largest ever contingent of India Inc participates in GITEX Global 2022

The GITEX Global 2022 saw the largest ever contingent of participating in the event held in Dubai, . GITEX Global provides a platform for start-ups to explore business and investment opportunities by showcasing innovative products, technology skills and sustainable ideas.

These global platforms provide an opportunity to the to raise funding amid the ongoing severe funding winter reported in recent quarters. VC funding in India crashed to a ten-quarter low in the third quarter of calendar year 2022 at just $2.8 billion.

The highlights of the event included flying car, the first driverless taxi of UAE, metaverse, Mind-powered football, moon 'walk', hologram phone calls and robotic technologies.

The electric flying car, a product of China-based XPeng AeroHT conducted the very first public test flight at . XPeng says that the X2 is most suitable for low-altitude city flights and “short-distance city journeys such as sightseeing and medical transportation.” It has the capacity of two seaters and an all-carbon fiber body.

Among the participating startups, there were 40 startups from Startup Mission (KSUM) and 32 (National Association of Software and Services Companies) registered startups in the event. The startups had new emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Fintech, Data Analytics, and deep tech as core of their businesses.

The startups under KSUM bagged business commitments worth Rs 130 Crore at the event.

Aman Puri, Consul General of India, said we are really proud to see the amazing work which is being showcased by the young and talented people coming from all over India.

“I am very sure the way that India- corridor has been growing, it will enable the startups in global expansion by testing their products and services at the global level,” he added.

Some of the registered startups who participated in the event are mayaMD(AI-based medical expertise provider), Devanagari(AI-powered human translation platform), Arficus(AI-powered accurate disease diagnosing), Gnani(AI powered automation for businesses), Newzera(AI-powered social network of information), Eunimart(AI based product for small businesses), and Deliverain(Decision making based on AI).

Senior Director Kritika Murugesan said global platforms such as GITEX is a good platform to Showcase world-class innovations from India and quantifies the vision to establish Indian Deep tech startups and Products on the global stage.

The event saw the participation of big industry players in innovative technologies such as Amazon Web Services, Honeywell, Microsoft, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard (HP) Enterprise, Cisco, Deloitte, Lenovo, Nokia, Oracle, Huawei and many more.

GITEX Global 2022 follows the landmark India- Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) that came into force in May 2022.

The event featured at GITEX Global witnessed incredible new launches and cutting-edge developments in areas of 5G, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud & Edge, Cybersecurity, Fintech, Blockchain, Data Analytics and Smart Cities.