Larsen & Toubro construction arm bags orders worth Rs 12.96 billion

Britannia Q1 net rises 19% to Rs 2.58 bn on double-digit volume growth
The company's water and effluent treatment business also bagged an order worth Rs 4.88 billion

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Larsen & Toubro
A logo of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) is pictured outside its Corporate office in Mumbai | Photo: Reuters

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 12.96 billion across business segments in the domestic market.

L&T said its metallurgical and material handling business has received orders worth Rs 8.08 billion.

The company's water and effluent treatment business also bagged an order worth Rs 4.88 billion.

"Water and effluent treatment business have won an order worth Rs 4.88 billion from Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd for the execution of a water supply pipeline from Narayanpur reservoir to Kushtagi in the Krishna basin," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing.

The scope includes supply and laying of water supply pipelines including all electro-mechanical works. This project aims to augment water requirements for their existing power plant at Bellary, it added.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro were trading at Rs 1,294.25 apiece, up 0.22 per cent, from the previous close on BSE.
First Published: Mon, August 06 2018. 12:45 IST

