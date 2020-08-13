Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market phosphorus controlling drug

Drug firm on Thursday said it has received final nod from the US health regulator to market generic Sevelamer Carbonate tablets, indicated for control ofphosphorusinpeoplewith chronic kidney disease who are on dialysis,in the American market.

The company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)to market Sevelamer Carbonate tabletsin the strength of 800 mg, said in a filing to the BSE.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad, it added.

The drug is used to control phosphorus levels in people with chronic kidney disease who are on dialysis. It helps prevent hypocalcemia (low levels of calcium in the body) caused by elevated phosphorus, said.

The group now has 296 approvals and has so far filed over 390abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of its filing process, it said.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, closed 0.16 per cent higher at Rs385.90per scrip on the BSE on Thursday.

