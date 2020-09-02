Lessons from Covid-19: Leaders have to re-imagine biz, says Vipin Sondhi

The new work life One never imagined a situation where we could work from home for as long as four months. It’s not perfect but possible. A manufacturing business is ultimately about people. There is no substitute to face-to-face interaction.

I miss that immensely. For that’s where relationships get built, and how one can feel the pulse of the value chain and respond appropriately. The limitations aside, my daily schedule vis-à-vis a regular day at the HQ remains relatively unchanged. It starts with planning the day with my office staff. And then the ...