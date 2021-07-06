LG Electronics to expand cloud-based call centres amid Covid-19 pandemic

-
-
LG Electronics said on Tuesday it will expand cloud-based call centres to offer better customer care services and protect its workers from the novel coronavirus outbreak.
With its recently launch of cloud-based call centres in the United States, LG said they will be also available in 10 more countries, including Brazil, France, Vietnam and South Korea, by the end of this year.
Cloud-based call centres allow employees to work wherever internet is connected, which will promote a work-from-home environment amid the pandemic.
Its new system will help customers speak with LG call center workers swiftly, according to LG.
Powered by Amazon Web Services and Genesys' cloud solutions, LG said its call centres will also enable easy updates of new services, such as chatbots.
LG Electronics is likely to report strong second-quarter earnings, as its mainstay home appliance business continued to rack up solid results.
The South Korean tech company was projected to log 17.6 trillion won (US$15.5 billion) in sales in the April-June period, up 37 percent from a year earlier, while its operating profit was estimated to soar 140 percent on-year to 1.2 trillion won over the period, according to the data from seven local brokerage houses compiled by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news arm of Yonhap News Agency.
IANS
na/
